LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating two separate cases of shots fired that took place early Tuesday morning.
The first incident occurred at the Double Deuce Saloon on North 14th Street.
Nobody was injured, according to Lt. Shana Wainscott.
A suspect in the case has been arrested, but police are not releasing the person's name at this time.
The second report of shots fired happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Briarwood Court.
Officers on scene found multiple shell casings on the sidewalk and parking lot of the apartment complex.
No one was hurt, and a suspect is still at large.
Both cases remain under investigation, and we'll continue to provide updates as we learn more.
Lafayette police investigate overnight shots fired cases
