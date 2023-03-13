 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered to Numerous Snow Showers Today into this Evening,
Snow Squalls Possible...

Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop today.
A few of these snow showers may be briefly intense, and a few
snow squalls will be possible. Minor spotty accumulations of an
inch or less will be possible in some locations, although
accumulations will be variable and will likely begin to melt
quickly. Accumulations will generally be limited to grassy
surfaces, except in locations where briefly intense snowfall rates
are able to overwhelm the warmth of paved surfaces.

Briefly poor or variable visibilities are likely at times today,
and localized slick spots may develop on roadways, bridges, and
other surfaces. Use caution if traveling across central Indiana
today into this evening.

Lafayette police investigate multiple weekend shootings

  Updated
  • 0
police crime generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings.

The first shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside the Burger King on South Street.

A man approached the counter and spoke with an employee, then fired multiple shots after the pair walked outside of the restaurant, Lt. Justin Hartman says.

A second shooting happened late Saturday in the 1600 block of Hurley Street.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired and found several shell casings in the area.

In both cases, no one was hurt, nothing was damaged and no one was arrested.

Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

