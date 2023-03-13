Lafayette police investigate multiple weekend shootings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings.
The first shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside the Burger King on South Street.
A man approached the counter and spoke with an employee, then fired multiple shots after the pair walked outside of the restaurant, Lt. Justin Hartman says.
A second shooting happened late Saturday in the 1600 block of Hurley Street.
Police received multiple reports of shots fired and found several shell casings in the area.
In both cases, no one was hurt, nothing was damaged and no one was arrested.
Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.