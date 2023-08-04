Lafayette police investigate late-night shots fired case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident.
At around 10:22 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about 3 to 5 gunshots heard near the intersection of Sixth and Tippecanoe streets in Lafayette.
According to Lt. Shana Wainscott, officers found shell casings in an alley between Sixth and Seventh streets, and Tippecanoe and Hartford streets.
People were also reported to be running away when the shots were fired.
Nobody was hurt, and the shooting is not believed to be targeted.
A suspect is still at large, but police say there is no threat to the public.
The case remains under investigation, and we'll provide updates as we learn more.