Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents

  • Updated
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a shots fired incident.

Most recently, a man is uninjured after his car was hit with gunfire while driving through the intersection of Earl Avenue and State Street at 4:53 a.m., Lt. Justin Hartman says.

The passenger side and interior of the car were damaged. Officers located shell casings near the scene. Information about a suspect isn't available.

Earlier Tuesday, officers were leaving a domestic call outside a home on Cincinnati Street when they heard a gunshot inside the home at 12:58 a.m., according to Hartman.

Police searched the home but didn't find a weapon or any evidence of a shooting.

They arrested two adults and a juvenile on various preliminary charges:

Dominque Williams, 37, Lafayette, was arrested for resisting law enforcement.

Gage Manus, 23, Lafayette, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.

