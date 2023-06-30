Lafayette police investigate drive-by shooting near downtown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on Alabama Street.
Investigators close Alabama from 14th to 15th street and recovered at least five shell casings from the area, Sgt. Jacob Daubenmier says.
No one was hurt and nothing was damaged during the shooting, Daubenmier says.
Witnesses say at least four shots came from a car before it sped east on South Street.
News 18 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when they're available.