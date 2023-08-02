Lafayette police investigate broad-daylight, strong-arm robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a strong-arm robbery.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday across from the public library near Seventh and Alabama streets in downtown Lafayette.
The victim called 911 and said four or five men beat him up and took his belongings.
A News 18 reporter saw the victim being taken away in an ambulance. He was reportedly bleeding from the arm.
Police haven't provided details yet on what the suspects looked like or if they've been arrested.
If you have information, call police at 765-807-1200.