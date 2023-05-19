Lafayette Police Department Celebrates Six New Officers in Recent Swear-In

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department recently gained six new officers in a recent Swear-In.
The ceremony occurred earlier Friday, as friends fellow officers and family came to watch the occasion.
The ceremony occurred downtown in the new Lafayette Police Public Safety Center Community Room on 601 Columbia Street.
Mayor Tony Roswarski was present, as he swore in the new police officers.
One of the sworn in officers Cole Anderson expressed how the moment felt for him.
Cole is 22 years old, and originally from Bismarck, IL.
He recently graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Law
Enforcement and Justice Administration.
Cole is married, and currently a part of the ROTC program for the Army Reserves.
Other officers sworn in were 22-year-old Jesse Galvin, 23-year-old Dylan Linder, 30-year old William "Tanner" Johnson, 22-year-old Kalani Washington; and recent Purdue graduate, 22-year-old Jacob Bolte.