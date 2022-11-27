Lafayette Police believe man killed in 'targeted act'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead near downtown Friday afternoon.
Police say they were called to an alley near 60 Green St. at 2:14 p.m. Friday after a nearby resident reported finding a body lying in the alley.
Authorities have confirmed the individual was a man. They also say he appears to have died from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim's name is being withheld pending a positive identification by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.
Police say this is an active investigation. No arrests have been made, but according to a Sunday press release, authorities do believe it was a targeted act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200, or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.