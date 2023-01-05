Lafayette police arrest two teens in Olympia Drive arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two people wanted in a string of arsons on Olympia Drive.
Lafayette Police Department isn't releasing the names of the suspects, both of whom face preliminary felony charges of arson, because they're 16-year-old boys.
As we've reported, police say a pair of arsonists are to blame for at least five fires set on trucks and other property belonging to several businesses in a southside Lafayette industrial park.
LPD and Lafayette Fire Department continue to investigate the arsons. Anyone with information should call the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.