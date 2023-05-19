Lafayette police arrest three teenage suspects in recent shootings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department Violent Crimes Unit made several arrests Friday morning in connection to recent shootings. According to the LPD, around 1:50 a.m. officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of Teal Road West. A search warrant was obtained for the car and a residence in the 1600 block of Paige Road. LPD found handguns, drugs, and other items of "criminal nature".
Three people were taken into custody. 18-year-old Eliel Sanchez, 19-year-old Alexis Leming, and a 15-year-old juvenile male. They are facing the following charges:
Eliel Sanchez
- Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm,
- Possession of Cocaine
- Operating While Never Receiving a License.
Alexis Leming
- Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm
- Possession of Cocaine.
Unnamed 15-year-old juvenile male
- arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm
- Possession of Cocaine
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.
If you have any information regarding these shootings please call the Lafayette Police Department Detective Division at 765-807-1250 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.