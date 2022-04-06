 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Lafayette pedestrian killed in Kokomo crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while walking near Kokomo.

According to Kokomo police, around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Carter and Reed Road. Officers arrived on the scene to find Michael Halcomb of Lafayette had died from his injuries.

The driver involved was identified as Samage Copprue of Kokomo. Police said from initial investigation, Copprue was traveling southbound when Halcomb for an unknown reason entered into the traffic lane and was struck.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Recommended for you