Lafayette pedestrian killed in Kokomo crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while walking near Kokomo.
According to Kokomo police, around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Carter and Reed Road. Officers arrived on the scene to find Michael Halcomb of Lafayette had died from his injuries.
The driver involved was identified as Samage Copprue of Kokomo. Police said from initial investigation, Copprue was traveling southbound when Halcomb for an unknown reason entered into the traffic lane and was struck.
Police continue to investigate the crash.