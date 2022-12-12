Lafayette names snow plows after public votes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette announced the winning names for ten of its snow plows on Monday after asking for the public's help.
The following is the list of names that will be put onto ten of Lafayette's plows this winter. All of the names include puns on winter weather:
- Betty Whiteout
- Clearopathra
- Scoop Dogg
- CTRL Salt Delete
- Tony Snowswarski
- Rhinestone Plowboy
- Plowy McPlowface
- Sleetwood Mac
- Buzz Iceclear
- Frost Responder
According to the Director of Communications and Marketing for the city, David Huhnke, the city received more than 100 initial submissions.
The city then selected the top 20 names. That's when they turned to the public. The people of Lafayette chose the top 10 names by voting on Facebook.
According to Huhnke, the idea came from the spouse of a snowplow driver. She saw that the Minnesota Deportment of Transportation holds an annual contest to name their plows. The city of Lafayette wanted to try it out.
"We were really surprised by the overwhelming response from the citizens," Huhnke said. "Over 100 names. So, we were excited that the community got engaged with it."
According to Huhnke, the contest will likely be an annual event. So, if you missed out on voting to name the fleet this year, there will be more chances in the future.