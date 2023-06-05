Lafayette Moves Forward With Land Annexation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette city council votes to approve fiscal plan for southeast land annexation on Monday, June 5th at the Lafayette city council meeting.
Council members voted to unanimously approve the fiscal plan necessary to move forward with annexation of the Carr family land.
As News 18 has previously reported, Lafayette is acquiring land that borders Lafayette and Dayton.
At the city council meeting a member of the Dayton town board spoke in opposition to Lafayette annexing the land.
"We needed to give our opposition to Lafayette annexing property north of us which has been a part of our planned development for many many years. It's very important to our future and our growth and it's almost unbelievable that this situation has occured," Says Dayton town board member, Mark Burmeister.
Regardless of Dayton's last ditch attempt at stopping the annexation, Lafayette plans to move forward with the land.
The Fiscal plan passed at the council meeting is required to move forward with the land annexation. The plan proves that Lafayette can provide the necessary services to maintain the land.
As far as future plans go for the land, Mayor Roswarski says those are still in the works.
"We’ve got a lot of land that we’ve been looking at we think its an important piece with SIA and the other growth that we think we’ll continue to see to the south and to the east but we don’t have any immediate plans for it," Roswarski said.