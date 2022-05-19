Lafayette mother found guilty of murder and neglect of 3-year-old son

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jurors on Thursday found a Lafayette mother guilty of murder and neglect in the death of her 3-year-old son.
The prosecution and defense also made their closing arguments.
The state outlined Cox's multiple theories and cover-ups regarding her son's extensive bruising and internal injuries.
Her defense attorney argued Cox didn't know about the alleged abuse by her one-month boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes.
Jurors apparently didn't buy that argument, returning guilty verdicts on all counts after only an hour-and-a-half of deliberation.
As News 18 reported, Cox and her son lived in a Lafayette apartment with Garnes' and his son, who testified on Tuesday he saw his father repeatedly punch 3-year-old Zeus Cox in the chest shortly before the toddler's death.
Garnes will face a jury in October on murder and neglect on charges.
While prosecutors say he's responsible for the deadly blows, they argued Cox was an accomplice and that her son laid dead for hours before the couple called 911.
They accused Cox of putting on an act for detectives and crying fake, "crocodile" tears.
A medical examiner told jurors Tuesday the child's dozens of injuries were similar to those seen in high-speed car accidents.
"That's unsurvivable," Deputy Prosecutor Elyse Madigan said Thursday. "Any one of these probably could have killed him. All of them -- it's atrocious."
Cox's defense attorney, Kirk Freeman, said the state was too aggressive with its accomplice prosecution.
"We don't know what Crystal knew and when she knew it," Freeman told jurors. "That's the missing element."
Cox plans to appeal the verdict. A sentencing has yet to be scheduled.