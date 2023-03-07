Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski offers reassurance amid syringe exchange relocation

LAFAYETTE, Ind.- Mayor Tony Roswarski of Lafayette assured the public that they will be closely monitoring the Tippecanoe County syringe exchange relocation after a city council meeting Monday.
Roswarski highlighted the fact that this decision is not under the umbrella of the city government.
“As I’ve said, it is not our program,” Roswarski said. “But I want the parents in the neighborhood and everybody to be assured we’re going to be watching it very, very closely.”
As News 18 has previously reported, the current relocation plan to 2300 Ferry Street would put the program within several blocks of two area schools.
Roswarski mentioned that he suggested a different location to the county for the syringe exchange program.
“I’ve asked them to consider moving that to the county health department and just house that inside their building,” Roswarski said.
Although the city government has little pull on the matter, concerned parents, business owners, and residents came to the podium at Monday’s city council meeting to call the council to action. Several asked members to use their positions to oppose the relocation.
Roswarski encouraged citizens to use their voices and make their feelings regarding the relocation known.
He added that he understands the frustrations not only as a parent, but a grandparent, and that he would continue to offer suggestions as the plan moves forward.