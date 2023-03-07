 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski offers reassurance amid syringe exchange relocation

  • Updated
  • 0
Syringe Exchange Program meeting

LAFAYETTE, Ind.- Mayor Tony Roswarski of Lafayette assured the public that they will be closely monitoring the Tippecanoe County syringe exchange relocation after a city council meeting Monday.

Roswarski highlighted the fact that this decision is not under the umbrella of the city government.

“As I’ve said, it is not our program,” Roswarski said. “But I want the parents in the neighborhood and everybody to be assured we’re going to be watching it very, very closely.”

As News 18 has previously reported, the current relocation plan to 2300 Ferry Street would put the program within several blocks of two area schools.

Roswarski mentioned that he suggested a different location to the county for the syringe exchange program.

“I’ve asked them to consider moving that to the county health department and just house that inside their building,” Roswarski said. 

Although the city government has little pull on the matter, concerned parents, business owners, and residents came to the podium at Monday’s city council meeting to call the council to action. Several asked members to use their positions to oppose the relocation.

Roswarski encouraged citizens to use their voices and make their feelings regarding the relocation known.

He added that he understands the frustrations not only as a parent, but a grandparent, and that he would continue to offer suggestions as the plan moves forward.

Tags

Recommended for you