Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announces re-election bid

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announced on Thursday that he will be running for a sixth consecutive term as mayor in the 2023 election.
Exactly twenty years after being elected for the first time in 2003, Mayor Tony Roswarski hopes to turn his five terms as mayor into six and continue to build off of the foundation he's helped create.
"When we started in office, the Renaissance Place was not here, the MARQ was not here, Nova Tower was not here, Pullman Station was not here, the Elsworth, Luna, all of those buildings didn't exist and so we've really put a plan together and we are going to continue on that," said Roswarski. "On working on the parks, working on downtown, the roads. Giving our police and fire department all the tools and equipment they need to keep the community safe."
While downtown revitalization has been a notable part of Roswarski's time in office, there has been a number of other projects cultivated during his five terms.
"Rebuilding Sagamore Parkway, rebuilding Earl Avenue, rebuilding Greenbush Street, widening Veterans Memorial Parkway, building a new baseball stadium, redoing all of Columbian Park, the work we have done at the zoo," said Mayor Roswarski.
And that is just a fraction of economic growth and infrastructural improvements completed during Roswarski's tenur that he hopes to build off of.
For six generations, the Roswarski family has called Lafayette home. Serving at Lafayette Police Department for over 20 years before being elected mayor he says holding his position has nothing to do with political aspirations but the desire to improve and help his community.
I love Lafayette," said Mayor Roswarski. "I've never tried to win an elected office to go to Indianapolis or Washington. I've had people ask me about it. I've always told them I'm not leaving. This is home and I have no desire to leave and to do anything different. I'm just the same guy that I was when I was a policeman. I grew up, went to Venton Schools, Sunnyside, Lafayette Jeff."
Mayor Roswarski's connection to the Lafayette community is one that's more personal than political.
"I've dedicated, you know, my entire adult life to the community. I swore on at the police department when I was 22 years old and I am 62," said Mayor Roswarski. "So I have been going to the same building for work for 40 years.
And on November 7, this year's election day, Mayor Roswarski hopes to turn 40 years of working at town hall into 44 years.
As of now no one else has announced they will run against Roswarski in the 2023 election. If elected for his sixth term he will be the second mayor in Lafayette to serve for that long.
The other being Jim Riehle from 1971 to 1995.
The window to turn in an application to run for Mayor opened January and will close February 3.