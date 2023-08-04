Lafayette Master Chorale announces 59th season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Master Chorale has announced its 59th season, along with its theme.
This season will be the Echoes of the Living and Dead.
The chorale this year is collaborating with the Purdue University Choir.
The group is also performing a piece called "Considering Matthew Shepard."
Matthew Shepherd was a gay student at the University of Wyoming.
He was brutally beaten and tortured back in October of 1998, before he died six days later in the hospital.
If you would like to get a ticket for this season, click here or call 765-429-5151.