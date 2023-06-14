 Skip to main content
Lafayette man sentenced to 60 years in stabbing murder

  • Updated
Nike Haynie in court

Nike Haynie sits in court during his jury trial in the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Tuesday. As News 18 has previously reported, Haynie is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Marc Sherwood in 2020.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Nike Haynie was sentenced to 60 years in the Department of corrections for the stabbing murder of Marc Sherwood in 2020. 

During the sentencing hearing, Brian Kocher of the Greater Lafayette Legal Defense fund and Haynie's mother, Tawanda Haynie, spoke on his behalf.

They called Nike a kind and loving person. Marc's brother, Brian, his sister-in-law and one more witness gave impact statements.

All three pleaded with the judge to give Haynie the maximum sentence of 65 years.

Judge Sean Persin said in court he considered the brutality of the stabbing and the fact that Marc could not defend himself as aggravating factors.

