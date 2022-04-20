 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lafayette man sentenced to 6 years in prison after assaulting girlfriend

  • Updated
  • 0
Cordell Rudolph

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who broke into his girlfriend's apartment and then assaulted her is going to prison for 6 years.

Some of the incident was videotaped. 

26-year-old Cordell Rudolph broke into his girlfriend's apartment on Sudbury Court in May of 2021.

The two argued for about an hour-and-a-half before Rudolph hit and slapped her, and then pinned her against a wall by her throat.

He was convicted on the following charges:

  • Criminal Confinement
  • Strangulation 
  • Residential Entry

Tags

Recommended for you