Lafayette man sentenced to 6 years in prison after assaulting girlfriend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who broke into his girlfriend's apartment and then assaulted her is going to prison for 6 years.
Some of the incident was videotaped.
26-year-old Cordell Rudolph broke into his girlfriend's apartment on Sudbury Court in May of 2021.
The two argued for about an hour-and-a-half before Rudolph hit and slapped her, and then pinned her against a wall by her throat.
He was convicted on the following charges:
- Criminal Confinement
- Strangulation
- Residential Entry