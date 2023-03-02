Lafayette man sentenced to 20 years in child pornography and exploitation case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been sentenced to prison in child pornography and exploitation case.
34-year-old Blake Graham was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years, with 12 years ordered to be served in the Indiana DOC, followed by 8 years of probation.
Graham had previously pled guilty to the following crimes:
- Child Exploitation (F4)
- Possession of Child Pornography (F5)
- Possession of Child Pornography (F5)
- Possession of Child Pornography (F5)
- Habitual Vehicular Substance Offender