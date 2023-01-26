 Skip to main content
Lafayette man officially charged after police chase

Tyler Belcher

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man arrested after a police chase in Lafayette Tuesday faces nearly a dozen criminal charges, including kidnapping. 22-year-old Tyler Belcher was arrested on Schuyler Avenue near 18th Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A woman told police Belcher refused to let her out of the car and told her to throw a meth pipe out the window during the chase.

Belcher was charged the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • Criminal confinement
  • (2 counts) Resisting law enforcement
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • unlawful possession of syringe
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • (2 counts) Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
  • Reckless driving

He's also being charged as a Habitual Offender, with a lengthy string of prior convictions including drugs, auto theft and escape.

