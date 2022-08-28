Lafayette man killed in a single car crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after he crashed his pickup early Sunday morning in Carroll County.
At about 12:30 a.m., Authorities responded to a report of a truck lying on its side southeast of Delphi. It happened on State Road 25 just south of County Road 200 North.
Police say 44-year-old Ryan King wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the sunroof. Investigators believe King was northbound when he drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The truck flipped several times after hitting guardrails on the left side of the road.
High speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors.
Toxicology results are pending an autopsy.