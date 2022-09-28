 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Sia shooting still

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA.

According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. 

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology which can take up to 6 weeks.

As WLFI previously reported, police say an SIA employee opened fire on a coworker and ex-girlfriend in the parking lot. Mindy Donovan, 36, of Lafayette, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition.

Tags

Recommended for you