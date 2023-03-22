Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is guilty of molesting a girl younger than 14 years old. According to court documents, a judge convicted Troy Cooksey on two charges of child molesting after a one-day bench trial.
Cooksey molested a girl on multiple occasions when she visited his home over the course of two days in May 2020. Investigators found Cooksey's DNA on genital swabs of the victim. He was 42 years old at the time.
Cooksey can be sentenced up to 20 years. His sentencing is scheduled for May 19.