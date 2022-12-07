Lafayette man formally charged after SWAT assists in search warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man involved in a SWAT situation last week now faces formal charges related to the incident.
As we've reported, police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman last Tuesday in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive.
Police were executing a search warrant at the property where they found almost two grams of meth, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found several pills identified as hydrocodone.
Norman allegedly admitted to detectives he had been dealing meth as recently as a few days prior.
Norman faces five charges including dealing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, and possessing a narcotic drug.
He's being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.