 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lafayette man facing over 50 years for child molestation

  • Updated
  • 0
Erick Rivera

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man faces up to 52 years in prison for molesting two young girls. 

36-year-old Erick Rivera was convicted of three counts of child molesting during a two-day trial.

  • Count 1: Child Molesting, F1
  • Count 2: Attempted Child Molesting, F1
  • Count 3: Child Molesting, F4

Prosecutors say he repeatedly molested the 13-year-old and ten-year-old girls at his home on Greenbush Street in 2018 and 2019.

Rivera faces a possible sentence up to 52 years.  Sentence hearing has been set for May 19. 

Tags

Recommended for you