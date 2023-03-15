Lafayette man facing over 50 years for child molestation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man faces up to 52 years in prison for molesting two young girls.
36-year-old Erick Rivera was convicted of three counts of child molesting during a two-day trial.
- Count 1: Child Molesting, F1
- Count 2: Attempted Child Molesting, F1
- Count 3: Child Molesting, F4
Prosecutors say he repeatedly molested the 13-year-old and ten-year-old girls at his home on Greenbush Street in 2018 and 2019.
Rivera faces a possible sentence up to 52 years. Sentence hearing has been set for May 19.