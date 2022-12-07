Lafayette man faces multiple charges after stealing gun

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing his ex-partner's gun.
The charges stem from a call to police on December 1 reporting a suicidal male.
Officers on the scene identified the man as 25-year-old Dahveed Johnson.
They arrested Johnson on outstanding warrants pertaining to a previous OWI charge and a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
At the scene, police found nearly 700 grams of marijuana, two handguns and nearly ten grams of pills testing positive for meth at the scene.
Johnson faces six charges including possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.
He's being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.