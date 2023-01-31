 Skip to main content
Lafayette man faces felony charges after police find marijuana in house

  • Updated
Jonathan Schwenk
By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man police said had nearly two-and-a-half pounds of marijuana stashed at a house on South Earl Avenue faces felony charges.

According to court documents, police went to the house on Saturday night to serve a warrant on 22-year-old Jonathan Schwenk.

When they got there, police said they could smell marijuana coming from inside the house.

After serving a search warrant, police say the found more than a 1000 grams of marijuana stashed in duffel bags, a dresser, plastic bags, and a clothes dryer.

Schwenk is charged with felony counts of dealing, and misdemeanor counts of possession.

