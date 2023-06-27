Lafayette man convicted of child molesting sentenced to 44 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A convicted child molester is heading to prison for 44 years.
The sentence comes after a judge found Paul Staggs guilty of child molesting during a one-day bench trial.
57-year-old Staggs molested a boy several times over the course of a week in January of 2021. It happened while Staggs babysat the boy at his home in the 800 block of Somerset Drive in Lafayette.
Officers found syringes, methamphetamine and a molotov cocktail during a search of the home.
Staggs was found guilty of the following:
- Child Molesting (F1)
- Possession of a Destructive Device (F5)
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances (F6)