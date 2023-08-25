 Skip to main content
Lafayette man charged with murder of 4-year-old

  • Updated
Four-year-old's death turned homicide investigation

On Friday, July 28 at 5:45 p.m. medics went to an apartment in the center building on the 800 block of N 13th Street in Lafayette for a call about a child not breathing. The child was later identified as 4-year-old Ke'andre Jolly. He died Tuesday at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, starting a homicide investigation.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been charged with murder after a 911 call led to an unresponsive four-year-old. According to court documents, Montrell Dionte Jolly is facing multiple felony charges including a habitual offender charge. The child was later identified as Ke'andre Jolly.

On July 28, police responded to a 911 call around 4:27 p.m. of a child who was having a seizure. Paramedics arrived at the location on 800 block of North 13 Street to find an unconscious four-year-old. Crews observed no visible signs of injury on Ke'andre but further observed the one of child's pupils appeared constricted, and the other appeared blown, which can be a sign of a head injury.

Ke'andre was taken to St. Elizabeth East and airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where the medical staff suspected the injuries were "non-accidental trauma". He never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased on August 1.

Officers investigating the residence found blood on the counter and sink of the bathroom, damage to the outside of the bathroom door, blood staining on multiple walls. Officers also found what appeared to be three small blunts containing suspected marijuana.

Montrell Dionte Jolly is charged with:

  • Murder
  • Neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury
  • Aggravated battery
  • Battery resulting in death to a person less than 14-years-old
  • Habitual offender

