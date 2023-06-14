Lafayette man charged with child molesting, alleged victim younger than 10

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A Lafayette man has been charged with felony counts of child molesting involving a girl younger than 10.
31-year-old Justin Crider was arrested last week, after the victim told police about multiple cases of inappropriate contact.
In addition to the victim's statement, a young witness told police that she knocked on a bedroom door to find Crider alone with the victim, who quickly shut the door and didn't come out for several minutes.
Crider was charged with three felony counts of Child Molesting on Wednesday.