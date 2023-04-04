Lafayette man arrested after leaving scene of I-65 crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A Lafayette man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 65. It happened Monday evening just before 6 p.m.
Indiana State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound, near mile marker 161. They were also told one of the vehicles left the scene and was on State Road 28.
Troopers found the car on a southbound exit ramp near the crash site. The driver attempted to drive away from troopers but was forced to stop due to damage to the car from the crash.
He tried to speed off again but got stuck in the median. He then ran away before ISP tasered him and took him into custody.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Andy Salazar, was taken to a Frankfort hospital before being booked in the Clinton County Jail. Authorities said they detected signs of impairment at the scene.
Salazar faces multiple preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.