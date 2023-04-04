 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lafayette man arrested after leaving scene of I-65 crash

  • 0
I65 Mile 161.jpg

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A Lafayette man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 65. It happened Monday evening just before 6 p.m.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound, near mile marker 161. They were also told one of the vehicles left the scene and was on State Road 28.

Troopers found the car on a southbound exit ramp near the crash site. The driver attempted to drive away from troopers but was forced to stop due to damage to the car from the crash.

He tried to speed off again but got stuck in the median. He then ran away before ISP tasered him and took him into custody.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Andy Salazar, was taken to a Frankfort hospital before being booked in the Clinton County Jail. Authorities said they detected signs of impairment at the scene.

Salazar faces multiple preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

Tags

Recommended for you