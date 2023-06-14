Lafayette man allegedly admits to having quarter-pound of Spice

Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI) - A Lafayette man has been charged as a Habitual Offender after being arrested with what he described as a quarter-pound of Spice.
John Raymone Carr was arrested on Monday after being seen getting picked up in the parking lot of Washington School, going for a short drive, and then getting out on 12th Street.
Prosecutors say that when an officer questioned him, Carr admitted having Spice on him, and being involved in dealing it.
Carr said he'd gotten about a quarter-pound of Spice, and had been selling parts of it off for the past several days.
He's charged with felony and misdemeanor drug charges, with a Habitual Offender count because of previous convictions, including for drugs.