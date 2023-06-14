 Skip to main content
Lafayette man accused of stabbing teenager in face

LAFAYETET, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a teenager in the face.

Officers found 36-year-old Barron walking in the area of 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Barron was wanted in a stabbing that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 of North 21st Street.

Police say he stabbed a 17-year-old boy during a fight inside a northend Lafayette home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Barron faces preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine, among others.

A mugshot of Barron wasn't immediately available.

