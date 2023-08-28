Lafayette man accused of soliciting sex acts from a minor

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is behind bars after allegedly soliciting sexual favors from a minor and another woman.
Police were first called at about 2 a.m. on August 15th.
A woman told officers she was speaking to Jason Cull via social media messages.
Cull allegedly asked to perform oral sex on her and a girl who was visiting her home.
The girl told detectives the woman took her to a gas station to meet Cull earlier that night.
News 18 isn't naming the woman because she hasn't been arrested or charged.
Cull was arrested last week after allegedly admitting to meeting the woman and the minor, as well as sending the messages.
He face a felony charge of child solicitation.