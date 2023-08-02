Lafayette man accused of sextorting underage girl

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man's accused of blackmailing an underage girl with videos of them having sex.
The FBI defines the alleged crime as sextortion.
Clinton County prosecutors recently charged 18-year-old Jefferey Couch with counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
They say a friend of Crouch recorded him having sex with the victim without her knowledge. It happened in June while Crouch was 17.
He allegedly demanded $250 from the victim or threatened posting the video to Snapchat and YouTube.
News 18 isn't naming Crouch's friend because court records don't indicate he's been arrested or charged.