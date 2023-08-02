 Skip to main content
Lafayette man accused of sextorting underage girl

Jefferey Crouch

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man's accused of blackmailing an underage girl with videos of them having sex.

The FBI defines the alleged crime as sextortion.

Clinton County prosecutors recently charged 18-year-old Jefferey Couch with counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

They say a friend of Crouch recorded him having sex with the victim without her knowledge. It happened in June while Crouch was 17.

He allegedly demanded $250 from the victim or threatened posting the video to Snapchat and YouTube.

News 18 isn't naming Crouch's friend because court records don't indicate he's been arrested or charged.

