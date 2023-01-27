 Skip to main content
Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh

Former Purdue University President Martin Jischke (left) testifies in favor of SB1 (Credit: State Sen. Ron Alting)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana.

Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Alting says there's no other universal issue felt in nearly every aspect of work and life.

"Every profession you go talk to and say, 'What's your No. 1 concern?' It's mental health, particularly on first responders, education, HR people in our industries, etc., etc.," he says. "It's just really something that we need to get our arms around."

Former Purdue University President Martin Jischke recently testified in favor of the bill to a state Senate committee.

Alting says he's confident the full state Senate will hear the bill next week.

