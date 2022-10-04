Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation.
The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told LPD that one of the high school's teacher's inappropriately touched them and made inappropriate comments directed at them as well.
Lafayette School's Superintendent Les Huddle told News 18 that school officials were first notified of this incident late Wednesday night.
Because the investigation with the Lafayette Police Department is ongoing, Superintendent Huddle could not give me many details including the identity of the teacher accused. He also did not mention if it was four separate incidents or one incident concerning four separate people.
Huddle did say the accused teacher is currently not at school. He also says there had been no issues with this teacher prior to this. The superintendent says they have both a pre and post plan put in place for situations like this one.
"We are currently in that post situation right now," Huddle said. "Making sure that students and families are informed and offered support. The pre-planning goes with educating our students that it's okay to tell somebody."
News 18 will continue to follow this investigation and provide updates as they become available.