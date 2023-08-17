Lafayette Jeff works towards their first regional title in school history

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — When you become a Broncho, it’s more than just joining a football team. It’s joining a brotherhood. That’s what Head Coach Pat Shanley emphasizes every day in practice.
“We set the tone for what takes place in that building,” Shanley said to his team in their post-practice huddle. “We set the tone. Take pride in that.”
Last year, Lafayette Jeff recovered a fumble in overtime to win their first sectional title since 2002.
The Bronchos were inches away from their first regional title in school history, but they lost, by one point, on their home turf in a heartbreaker.
The seniors remember that feeling, and it fuels their fire.
“Having that in mind, we’re all going to work very hard to try and reach it,” senior Micah Lillard said. “We all love each other and we’re all making big steps to that goal.”
Lafayette Jeff graduated a lot of talented players, including 13 who are playing at the next level.
“Anytime you have that type of graduation, it’s really going to be a test to your program.” Coach Shanley said. “Are you going to reload or is it going to take time?”
Coach Shanley said this team has a unique personality and while sometimes they may drive him bonkers, they compete as hard as any group that he’s coached.
“When you have that level of competitiveness this early in the season, it’s exciting to think about the potential of growth throughout the course of the season,” Shanley said. “So as long as our team is able to weather the adversity and able to stick together and keep competing like this each and every day, we’re really excited.”
Seniors Micah Lillard and Lance Crowder are working on having a bigger voice and taking the younger guys under their wing.
“We’re very strong,” Lillard said. “We have a strong brotherhood, very fun, lively. But when it gets down to the nitty gritty, we’re all very serious and we want to do what it takes best to win.”
Crowder added that he knows there is still a lot to work on, but he believes in this team.
“We have a really strong bond and whatever we’re going to do is going to we’re going to compete hard and we have all love for each other, so we’re going to go out all in the field for each other,” Lance Crowder said.
Lafayette Jeff has a big Week 1 challenge. The Bronchos are taking on powerhouse Cathedral at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I’m super excited for that,” Lillard said. “It’s a great atmosphere, great team, great opponent. It’s going to be fun.”
“I’m ready to compete,” Crowder said. “I’m ready to go out there with my brothers and give everything we got.”
Every Thursday, the Bronchos have a team meeting and a motivational speaker to get ready for their game on Friday. Coach Shanley closed the post-practice meeting this time.
“What are you willing to give? What are you willing to do for the people around you? We can’t wait until November to turn it on. It starts tomorrow.”