Lafayette Jeff takes on McCutcheon in girl's soccer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jefferson took on McCutcheon at McCutcheon in girl's soccer tonight.
The McCutcheon Mavericks currently sit 4-1 in conference play. The Lafayette Jeff Broncos are currently 3-1-1.
McCutcheon started strong early getting a penalty kick in the box. Senior Alyssa Gray put the shot in the back of the net to get the Mavericks an early 1-0 lead.
McCutcheon seemed unstoppable in the first half putting in two more goals. The second goal was courtesy of a cross from Hailey Wagner, that Mya Van Hook finished off.
Finally, McCutcheon’s Rebeccah Hoey took one to just below the crossbar off of a set piece to put the Mavericks up 3-0 at the half.
Lafayette Jeff came out stronger in the second and was able to put one on the board for the broncos.
McCutcheon wins 3-1.