Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow.
Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township Trustees debate tomorrow.
Harrington said he regularly keeps up with local government. His interest in the field comes from his dad, who works as a history teacher.
He said he remains neutral when it comes to politics, which will be helpful in his role as moderator.
Harrington added he has also received some advice from last week's moderator, Dan Sanson.
"I talked to him right after [the last debate],” Harrington said. “He was like, ‘Make sure to do a good job.’ He's going to be there for the [debate], doing the timing. He'll be there to give me some last-minute advice at least.”
Harrington lives in Fairfield Township and said it will be an educational experience seeing candidates who will be on his ballot up close.
"I'm looking forward to just the whole experience,” Harrington said. “It'll be interesting to see. Get a firsthand look at what they're really into and what they believe in. Based off what I've heard of the previous ones, it could get pretty interesting."
Harrington says he also enjoys running cameras from behind the scenes through Jeff's radio and television program. He expects to head to either Ball State University or Indiana University after graduation, with plans to study film.