Lafayette Jeff picks up a 4-1 win over Lake Central

Lafayette Jefferson continues their success on the courts with a 4-1 win over Lake Central on Saturday morning.
Head Coach Dawn Patterson says her team has been playing very well so far and she is looking forward to seeing where this team can go.
Talan Meyers won at two singles and Zo Clawson won at three singles.
As for doubles, Keelan Dunkle and Mitchell Vandeveer won at one doubles.
Noah Gerkey and Nathan Brennan continued their streak and won at two doubles.
Gerky and Brennan are undefeated at doubles so far this season.
Coach Petterson said her doubles teams are strong and communicate well with each other.
The Bronchos moved to 4-2 overall after today's win.