Lafayette gearing up for new police, fire dispatch center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new police and fire dispatch center will be part of the public safety building near City Hall.
The current center is in the basement of City Hall center in a small room with no windows, says Chief Communications Technician Katie Huber.
"It's gonna be on the fourth floor of the new building, much larger, we'll have windows," Huber says. "It'll be a good upgrade for our dispatchers. It's well-deserved for our dispatchers."
As part of the move across the street, the county is offering $1.4 million in state 911 funds to upgrade nine dispatch consoles and add three new ones.
Huber says the number of police and fire calls have increased as Lafayette's population grows.