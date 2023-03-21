Lafayette GE Aviation Plant getting $7 million investment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — General Electric is investing over 450 million dollars in it's U.S. Manufacturing. This includes the Lafayette location which will get its own piece of the investment.
The Lafayette plant will get 7 Million dollars to help with help numerous things including support for manufacturing of the LEAP Engine. The LEAP Engine is a high-bypass turbofan engine that stands for Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion.
The money will also go to tooling support for passport engine growth and maintenance, repairs and overhaul for LEAP. The ultimate goal is to improve both the capacity and productivity of all projects at the site.
"These investments will ensure our employees and facilities are ready to support U.S. energy independence and sustainability goals," says GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik in a recent release.
The release also notes that the company employs more than 45,000 employees and operates 58 manufacturing facilities. Making an investment of this size major for each location.