Lafayette firefighter heads to Maui to help with rescue efforts

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter is heading to Maui to help with rescue efforts.
Lt. Joey Danaher with Lafayette Fire Department is part of a 70-member team called Indiana Task Force One.
The team is in the process of mobilizing and arranging travel and logistics to make the task most efficient.
Danaher is a hazmat specialist in a search and rescue team that handles man-made and natural disasters.
The team's focus is recovering bodies from the rubble of the Maui wildfires.
Battalion Chief Toby Frost is an alternate on the task force. He says there will be different phases of the rescue effort.
"In this case, we have the wild land fires in Maui that we'll respond to," he says. "And we go through phases of rescue. It could start out where we are looking for viable victims, and then, as it progresses, we go looking for victims."
Frost emphasizes one part of the team's critical mission is to provide closure to the victims' families