 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents.

Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a police radio and reckless driving.

His case is pending in Vermillion County Circuit Court.

Members of the Lafayette Fire Merit Commission voted Tuesday to fire Holycross at the recommendation of Chief Richard Doyle.

Holycross escaped deputies attempting to stop him after a police officer clocked him driving 123 mph on State Road 63, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A few weeks later, an Indiana State Police trooper advised investigators he overhead Holycross at a Newport tavern bragging about the escape and admitting he had been drinking that night.

Prosecutors waited until July to formally charge Holycross and did not file counts of drunk driving.

He was sentenced to a year of probation in 2019 on two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.

Doyle declined an on-camera interview.

Tags

Recommended for you