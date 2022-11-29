Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents.
Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a police radio and reckless driving.
His case is pending in Vermillion County Circuit Court.
Members of the Lafayette Fire Merit Commission voted Tuesday to fire Holycross at the recommendation of Chief Richard Doyle.
Holycross escaped deputies attempting to stop him after a police officer clocked him driving 123 mph on State Road 63, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A few weeks later, an Indiana State Police trooper advised investigators he overhead Holycross at a Newport tavern bragging about the escape and admitting he had been drinking that night.
Prosecutors waited until July to formally charge Holycross and did not file counts of drunk driving.
He was sentenced to a year of probation in 2019 on two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
Doyle declined an on-camera interview.