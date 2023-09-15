 Skip to main content
Lafayette Fire Department set to accept applications

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiring Ad

The Lafayette Fire Department is set to begin accepting applications for recruit firefighters tomorrow until October 16th. 

Individuals who are interested are encouraged to review the application packet and apply. 

Successful completion of this application process will provide eligibility for a 2-year-hiring list. 

Salaries range from $68,000 to nearly $82,000 a year and include competitive benefits

For more information, please contact Captain Jamason Blacker 765-807-1600 or jlblacker@lafayette.in.gov

Additional information is available at www.lafayette.in.gov/782/Recruitment

