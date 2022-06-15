Lafayette Fire Department: Housed fire was intentionally set

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has determined that a house fire on Shenandoah Drive was intentionally started. According to LFD, crews responded to a house fire around 10 p.m. on June 10 at 1013 Shenandoah Drive.
During the course of the fire investigation, LFD determined that this fire was intentionally set and the investigation was turned over to the Lafayette Police No one was at home and no injuries were reported.
Officials are asking anyone with information is asked to come forward and can remain anonymous. The Lafayette Fire Department Arson Tipline is 765-8074-1610 or Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.