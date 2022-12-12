Lafayette fire Chief Richard Doyle to retire after decorated career

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire Chief Richard Doyle will retire in June after a decorated career with the Lafayette Fire Department.
Doyle has been with LFD for nearly 40 years, 11 of those as chief. In that time, he's worked nearly every job from firefighter to deputy chief.
He's also worked in every division within the department, including fire suppression, fire prevention and training.
As chief, he's focused on the physical and mental health of his employees.
He's in the process of purchasing a second set of bunker gear for every firefighter. That gives them a clean set to wear while their first set is cleaned of cancerous fumes.
"The most important asset we have are are our firefighters," Doyle said. "They're the people that have to make the decisions on the fire ground or on the EMS run that can save somebody's life."
Doyle has also fostered relationships with other nearby departments. He says the next chief must work well with fire officials in West Lafayette and at Purdue University.
"And that takes ... doing away with ego and all those kind of things," Doyle said. "'We're bigger than you are.' We do the same thing. In all reality, we put the same uniform on every day, and that's how we should act."
The annual Fire Prevention Show is Doyle's brainchild. The decades-long-running show teaches thousands of elementary school kids about fire safety.
Doyle says Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski will begin interviewing potential replacements next year. He adds the new chief will be promoted from within the department.