Lafayette Farmers Market Starting Off Strong Downtown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Today was the start of several busy and crowding Saturdays.
For in the streets of Downtown Lafayette, was the Annual Farmers Market.
The market took place downtown on Fifth Street between Main and Columbia Street to Ferry Street in Lafayette.
The Lafayette Farmers Market has been around for over 165 years!
Many people were passing by to see fresh garden flowers, baked goods, vegetables, fruits, honey, jams, jellies, and even soaps.
A small business owner shared why the farmer's market means so much to her.
"It's like a great way to interact with the community, and you just get to meet so many different customers. Like, people from all walks of life, but I think mostly they're just here to be a part of something. And so it's really neat to grab a bite, grab a soap or a candle or just walk around, see some friends, you know. So, it's pretty great. My favorite part about the market is seeing everybody come out and just like I said being a part of a community and feeling like you're a part of something that's actually happening in Lafayette that's good, and positive, and just super fun," Essentially Aqua's Owner Aurora Wilson said.
Wilson wanted to remind everyone that businesses needs the community's support all year round, and not just during Market season.
Wilson said this is her fifth year showcasing her business at the market.
The Farmers Market will happen every Saturday from now until late October.